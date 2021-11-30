Leonardo DiCaprio sold for $ 10.3 million, mansion for which he paid only $ 1.6 million

The Californian actor Leonardo Dicaprio, 47, has had a very busy 2021 in the world of real estate, having put some of their properties up for sale.

Among the mansions it launched on the market is the one in Malibu, for which, in 1998, he paid $ 1.6 million dollars.

That residence, which had been seeking to change ownership for several years, was recently sold and did so in $ 10.3 million.

This is what part of the exteriors of DiCaprio’s former property look like. (The Grosby Group)

The sale of the property took place a few days before Thanksgiving, the identity of the new owner being unknown so far.

Despite the fact that the house had been for sale for several years, the business did not turn out badly for the protagonist of ‘Titanic’, since he managed to sell it at a figure slightly higher than that contemplated last September.

The property has an area of ​​1,765 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It is completed, according to the technical sheet, by hall, by kitchen, by dining room, by living room, by main room, by television room, among other rooms.

This is what Leonardo DiCaprio’s living room and dining area looks like. (The Grosby Group)

The kitchen is semi-open and not very spacious. It is equipped with gray-tone cabinets and high-end appliances.

The kitchen is not that spacious and is semi-open. (The Grosby Group)

The master bedroom, from which you have access to a balcony, has more than enough space to install a bed and a living room.

From the master bedroom you have very nice views of the sea. (The Grosby Group)

Outside, on its 6,893 square foot lot, it enjoys a terrace, a Jacuzzi and spectacular ocean views, even having private access to the beach.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s house seen from the outside. (The Grosby Group)

