Last month of the year with few cable releases

Discovery Kids

Ba da bean, an artist bean

Yesterday Ba Da Bean (photo) arrived on the Discovery Kids screen, and it runs from Monday to Friday at 1:20 p.m. As the result of a typical school experiment, Bean germinated in a cotton cup and migrated to the colorful art room, where he goes on exciting adventures and performs great works with his new friends. They live in Mesa Grande, a place populated with art materials, drawings, music, plasticine, toys and all kinds of objects to create, and where creativity has no limits… everything can be art!

TNT

Say goodbye to the year with stars and popular films

To say goodbye to the year, TNT Latin America celebrates the last month with its favorite stars: Gerard Buttler, Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and many more. Every day, in double block from 6:00 p.m. the Adam Sandler Special will go. Sundays at 10 pm at the Megafilm are scheduled: “Django without chains” (next); “Only three days (12); “Accused” (19) and “Don’t mess with the Zohan” (26). On the other hand, the series “Parrilleros” will broadcast its last episode on Wednesday 22 (repeats Sundays at 2.30 pm)

Warner channel

“Supergirl”, the girl of steel

National City prepares for the final battle. Gone are hundreds of threats that put humanity in grave danger. Warner Channel presents the end of “Supergirl”, with the broadcast of the last two episodes of the sixth season of this series about Superman’s cousin (starring Ali Adler), on Thursday starting at 0.20.

Eighth season of “flash”

After defeating Godspeed in the previous season, with the help of his speedy sons from the future, Flash is back to face new challenges. The arrival of a powerful alien named Despero, set to annihilate Central City, reignites team Flash’s alarms. The eighth season of “Flash” premieres on Thursday 9 from 0.30.

History

“2001: the year of the corralito”

Next Sunday, within the framework of the 20th anniversary of the last great crisis in Argentina, History will premiere its new original production “2001: the year of the corralito”. The documentary, narrated by Ricardo Darín (photo) and told by its main protagonists, wants to relive, know and understand what happened during the events that formed the phenomenon known as El Corralito, and what were the consequences that still persist. The special brings together testimonies from former officials Domingo Cavallo, Eduardo Duhalde, Graciela Fernández Meijide, Ramón Puerta, economist Cecilia Todesca Bocco, political scientists Rosendo Fraga and Mariano Caucino, journalists María O’Donnell, Reynaldo Sietecase and Fanny Mandelbaum, the senator of the Oscar Lamberto Justicialista Party, as well as bank employees of the time, an unemployed person, a witness to the looting and a saver who contribute the multiplicity of views.

More chic

The star recycler is back

The fourth season of “The Furniture Recycler” arrives on the Más Chic screen with new challenges for the Argentine expert Eugenia Zavaroni (photo). It premieres on Monday at 4:30 p.m., and has new episodes on Mondays and Wednesdays. Zavaroni is a specialist in recycling furniture. The challenge is to give a second chance and find a new use for the furniture that comes to your workshop. For that, he applies different techniques to reach an incredible final result.

The gourmet

Julius walks the road to Santiago

The Gourmet explores “The Camino de Santiago”, a journey led by chef Julius Bienert that leads to discovering the traditional flavors of this ancient route. It will be seen from tomorrow, at 5 pm, with repetitions from Monday to Friday. Town by town, the famous chef travels 800 kilometers on foot with the aim of reaching heaven through the flavors

FILM & ARTS

Paris Orchestra Concert

On Sunday at 7pm, Film & arts presents “Quinte & Sens”, a unique concert by François-René Martin and Gordon that combines astonishingly beautiful images with the magnificent sound of the Paris Orchestra. It is a vast fresco inspired by the four elements distinguished by ancient thinkers (fire, earth, water, air), where the images interact with music by Igor Stravinsky, Claude Debussy and Olivier Messiaen.