Keira Knightley says she “feels like trash” from covid while her “smug” husband is asymptomatic

Keira Knightley has said that she feels “like garbage” due to covid-19.

In an interview with the magazine Stella from The Times, the actress asked: “Does it bother you if we don’t turn on the camera? It’s just that I have covid and I feel like garbage … “

The 36-year-old actress went on to say that her husband, musician James Righton, is asymptomatic.

“[Él es] a smug about it, he is convinced that it is because he is one of those swimmers of cold water and I am not ”, emphasized Knightley.

The star of Pirates of the caribbean She explained that her two daughters, Edie and Delilah, were also feeling better than her even though she received both doses of the vaccine.

Last year, Knightley pulled out of the Apple TV series The Essex Serpent out of concerns that he may have had to quarantine himself in another country away from his youngest daughter, who was one year old at the time.

The actress told Stella that spending so much time with her family during the pandemic made her think about quitting for good, though she has since reconsidered.

“But it felt lovely, because we are a family that, until then, was up and down all the time,” he added.

(AP)

“I feel exhausted at the moment because we are locked in the house with covid, but if you speak to me in about two weeks, I will give it a positive and nostalgic retrospective.”

Knightley will appear in the horror movie Silent night, which stars alongside Matthew Goode and Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s daughter.

Silent night It is scheduled for release in theaters on December 3.