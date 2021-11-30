Keanu Reeves Recommends Essential Movies Everyone Must See

Keanu reeves He has had the opportunity (which he got through talent and hard work) to appear in a few iconic films and it seems that his career is far from over, but not only does he like to make movies, he also likes to watch it and, as every good fan, also has their favorite movies.

In the past, Reeves He had already commented that his favorite movie is A Clockwork Orange and that he would have loved to be able to work with Stanley kubrick, and now released a list of movies that he recommends and that came up between him and Carrie-Ann Moss, who asked him for some good movie recommendations and told him to try adding some things he could see with his son. Originally, according to the story, Reeves (who is about to release Matrix 4) created two lists of his favorite and must-have titles, which he later updated and merged into a single essential.

The list includes some classic movies, a little horror, some comedy and up to two movies in which he appears himself, all have made their mark on the cinema in one way or another and, with the stamp of approval of Reeves, You can be sure that they are guaranteed that you will like them, especially since it is a list shared between friends, where the actor shared things that he really likes.

Keanu Reeves’ Favorite Movies:

The Neon Demon

A Clockwork Orange

Rollerball

The Bad Batch

Dr. Strangelove

Seven samurai

Amadeus

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead

The evil dead

Raising Arizona

The Big Lebowski

La Femme Nikita (the French version)

The Professional

Young frankenstein

Blazing saddles

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

The Outlaw Josey Wales

The Road Warrior: Mad Max 2

The Neon Demon, for example, is a horror movie, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, which makes a portrait of the obsession with youth, ambition, desire and what we are willing to do and tolerate in order to get what we want. Here, Reeves plays a man named Hank, who gets carried away by his darkest instincts and ends up falling into darkness.