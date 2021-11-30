Katy Perry shared Taylor Swift’s gift to her baby

Katy Perry boasted the most tender gift that he dedicated to her Taylor Swift to Daisy Dove Boom, what could be one of the most precious treasures for a baby: a blanket that has his name embroidered by hand. Besides of present, the photo you shared Katy Perry in your account Instagram includes a letter dedicated to her and her husband, Orlando Bloom, which gives an air of greater intimacy to your gift.

It seems that the days of enmity between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, As a result of a disagreement with the contract of some dancers who had worked for both actresses, it has been left aside and this is demonstrated with this tender gift. Since June of last year Taylor Swift He had already publicly commented that they were both on good terms and now he reaffirms it with this gift. The career and philanthropic work of Katy Perry He had a 360 degree change with the birth of his first daughter on August 26 of this year.

Katy Perry pregnant with Daisy Dove Bloom. Getty Images

What did Taylor Swift get to Daisy Dove?

Daisy dove now you can have the most magical dreams covered by a pink silk blanket, which has his name embroidered by hand: ‘Baby Bloom’ and a flower also in pink in the lower left part, while in the upper part there are also some embroidered stars. The performer of ‘Daisies’ he also showed the note he wrote Taylor Swift in which he reveals the first sentence: ‘Katy and Orlando, when I was a baby, my most prized possession was a small silk blanket‘.

Parents have shared the excitement of the birth of their baby through their social networks. Daniele venturelli

Katy Perry announced that a Daisy dove he loves his new blanket She also added: ‘I hope it’s one that you carry around until it’s an unrecognizable fragment that you keep in your pocket as a teenager.’ The message was accompanied with emoticons and a heart to denote the feeling of tenderness that this causes to the new mom.

Already in recent days the singer and songwriter U.S had shared with his fans a photograph of a huge floral gift that Beyoncé sent him to congratulate her on the birth of her baby, as well as the present of Lionel richie, which consisted of a unicorn robe. We are sure that the new dads and Daisy dove They will continue to receive significant gifts, but few like those they have in possession of the handmade thing that he gave them Taylor Swift.