Katherine Ryan says she feels “disgusted” by the relationship rumors between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Comedian Katherine Ryan said she feels “disgusted” and “agitated” by the rumors circulating about the apparent relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Ryan, who is currently hosting ITV’s latest dating show, Ready to mingle, declared to Subway that she wasn’t convinced that Kardashian and Davidson’s alleged romance was just a “joke.”

Speculation that Kardashian and Davidson were in a relationship rose for weeks after the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians SE meet the comedian on the set of Saturday night Live in October.

The couple have been spotted together at an amusement park, were photographed together at Davidson’s birthday party, and photographed holding hands twice.

Last week, photographs appeared in the Daily Mail of what appeared to be a hickey on Davidson’s neck while the two of them were having dinner together in Santa Monica.

Ryan told Subway that he felt “grossed out” by the unlikely couple, adding that he plans to record an episode in which he talks about the relationship for his podcast, Telling Everybody Everything.

The 38-year-old comedian said: “I am not clear, and generally I always am, if they are kidding me or not, they are cheating on me, I am not clear on that and I think Pete Davidson is a wonderful and talented man, But I don’t know what the Kardashian sisters have at the moment, they all have to take home someone with a neck tattoo. “

He wondered if Kardashian was trying to emulate her own “Kravis moment,” referring to the nickname assigned to Kourtney Kardashian’s partner and her fiancé, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Barker have become known for their public displays of affection (PDAs) at social events. The couple got engaged on October 17.

Ryan continued, “I don’t know where he’s going. I feel very manipulated and agitated by all this at this moment.

She said she felt “really disconnected from what’s real and what’s not” and plans to speak to someone she says is a friend of Davidson’s because “I can’t take it anymore.”

“The proof of their love came out,” Ryan added of Davidson’s alleged hickey on Davidson’s neck. “It would make sense for Kim Kardashian to give her hickeys because that’s something you do when you’re a teenager with no sexual experience and maybe it points to a professional relationship only in terms of her marriage to Kanye.”

He also reflected that Kardashian could be “out of practice”, however, he added that he planned to “get to the bottom of the matter.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, reportedly saying there were “irreconcilable differences” after seven years of marriage. The couple have four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.