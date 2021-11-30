Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise shine at Wimbledon women’s final

AP Agency

Winbledon, England / 11.07.2021 20:13:57





The presence of royalty and Hollywood actors brought glitz and glamor to the Wimbledon women’s final, a very exciting sporting occasion in England.

Actor Tom Cruise caused a little commotion in the audience and the players when he stood up to greet the crowd. who applauded him and allowed at least one young girl to take a selfie with him.

Prince William and his wife Kate received a standing ovation as they took their seats. But when Kate and the Duke of Kent came down onto the court for the trophy presentation and she stopped to chat with each of the ball boy boys, a man yelled: “Hurry, Kate!”

Ash Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova in three sets by winning 6-3, 6-7 (3) and 6-3, thus winning his first title at Wimbledon. Barty is arguably now royalty, having been crowned queen at the All England Club

Australian Ashleigh Barty established herself at All England surrounded by a lot of glamor and personalities in the stands, with only 25 years, managed to add her second Grand Slam crown, after her latest achievement at Roland Garros 2019, and is the eleventh active tennis player with two or more titles in the big tournaments.

Barty, at the time of receiving the plate Venus Rosewater, completed a beautiful story on the grass of the All England Club where she lifted the junior trophy in the 2011 edition when she was just 15 years old. The players who had previously achieved a double were: Ann Jones, Martina Hingis and Amelie Mauresmo.

Ashleigh has already accumulated 12 winches in his record, four this year, and on all surfaces since he won the Yarra Valley Classic and Miami (hard), Stuttgart (gravel) and now Wimbledon (grass).

