Kanye West deletes all photos from his Instagram account and wants to get Kim Kardashian back

The rapper, Kanye West, 44, has completely deleted all photos and videos from his Instagram profile. At the moment, his account remains empty, but active, so it is not clear if he plans to return to this social network in the near future or not. The deletion of images has occurred just days after he publicly confessed his desire to improve his relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West and their four children.

It is not the first time that the rapper abandons his 9.5 million Instagram followers overnight and without saying anything. Kanye West has closed his account several times since it was opened in 2016. The last has been this year. However, in July she returned to Instagram ahead of the release of her 10th studio album, Donda.

Although the reason for his decision to delete all the photos is not clear, it comes just a few days after the rapper expressed on Thanksgiving Day his desire to strengthen ties with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the four children they share: North (8 years), Saint (5 years), Chicago (3 years), Psalm (2 years).

It is not known exactly what West is planning to achieve his goal. The truth is that the ‘celebrity’ filed for divorce from the rapper this February after almost seven years of marriage and at this moment the news has just been made public that she is dating the comedian and actor Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live, The Suicide Squad).

For his part, West on Thanksgiving issued a statement in which he stated that “the only thing I think about every day is how to reunite my family and how to heal the pain I have caused.” In addition, in this message he took responsibility for his wrong actions such as his bad temper, his problems with alcohol and his “manic episodes” due to his bipolar disorder.

The rapper himself shared that he went “into a manic episode in 2016 and they put me on heavy medication. Since then, I have been on and off the medication, which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife, family, and fans have. had to endure “.

He also confessed that sympathizing with Donald Trump and publicly supporting him brought him problems with Kim Kardashian. “My wife didn’t like me wearing the red hat.” Although he defends his position and regrets having become a target for not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance.

In an attempt to regain his relationship with Kim Kardashian, on Friday the rapper uploaded a screenshot to Instagram of the two kissing next to a headline from the digital publication. TMZ It said, “Kanye West says God will get him and Kim back together.” What’s more, he tagged his ex-wife in the picture.

However, Kim Kardashian has other life plans away from the rapper. The ‘celebrity’ is dating the star of Saturday night Live Pete Davidson. A relationship that, according to sources close to the socialite have detailed to the magazine People, is what Kim needed after her divorce, “someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time.” According to this same source, the end of her marriage was a very dark moment for her and Pete has been the best antidote.

In addition, Pete Davidson seems that he is overturned in his relationship with Kim Kardashian since he travels frequently to Los Angeles from his city, New York, to be with Kim whenever he has the opportunity.