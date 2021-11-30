Jurassic World: Dominion | Foreword is praised by paleontologist for its accuracy with dinosaurs

Jurassic World: Dominion is the next installment in the famous dinosaur saga that has enchanted audiences for several years. A few days ago the first minutes were released in the form of a prologue and the praise was made visible through social networks. Now a renowned paleontologist shares his opinion on the material for IGN, noting that dinosaurs look much more realistic than in previous movies. Do the minds behind Jurassic World hit the mark again with this sequel? Read on for all the details.

The success and nostalgia for the movies of Jurassic park inspired a new series of installments for the big screen that follow events from the same world but several decades later. Jurassic World – 71% hit theaters in 2015 and its sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 58% debuted in 2018, raising US $ 1.67 billion and US $ 1.31 billion, respectively. Of course, the production companies were not going to sit idly by at the possibility of a third film. Jurassic World: Dominion is the title of the new film and is already being praised by the experts. Joe Bonsor, a paleontologist at the Natural History Museum in London and the University of Bath, had this to say of the foreword:

This prologue feels a little different from the previous movies. I really want to see how they translate this footage, which has a bit more realism and includes some more recent discoveries, with those modern dinosaurs from the movie. It will be interesting to see how they strike a balance between real science and their creations. For me, the most important thing is the feathers of the theropods, the carnivorous two-legged dinosaurs. Raptors are generally naked, only skin. Maybe it’s because they don’t look so scary covered in feathers, but I think it would be pretty scary – a six foot tall chicken with sharp claws is chasing you! You would still run away.

Jurassic World: Dominion will return with the classic adventure actors, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. For a long time they had been pleading for the return of the trio in a single film but circumstances had not allowed it. Just Jeff appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with a rather unsatisfactory cameo for all fans of the series. Fortunately, very soon we will see them bathe in glory once more.

The movies of Jurassic world take place several years after the Jurassic Park. Even decades later, the franchise proved to remain worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is now one of the most lucrative in Hollywood; Everyone loves action, adventure and the imminent danger generated by dinosaurs, which is why the series stands firm on its goals. Although Chris Pratt, one of its protagonists and star faces, has fallen a bit from the favor of the public due to some unfortunate comments on networks, Jurassic World: Dominion stands as one of the highest grossing promises of the following year.

Little information is available about the argument for the third installment of Jurassic worldBut at least we know that the trio from the first movie will have a bigger impact on the plot. Without a doubt, it would be great to see them run once again for their lives as raging dinosaurs chase after them. In accordance with IMDb, the film will hit theaters on June 10, 2022, perfect for the summer. Will it be able to become one of the highest grossing releases of the year?

