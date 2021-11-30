Julia Roberts and her husband show cute and unusual photos of their twins for their 17th birthday

The twins of Julia Robert and Danny Moder are one step away from coming of age. Phinnaeus and Hazel, who came to the world on November 28, 2004 to fill their parents’ home with happiness, have just turned 17 years old. Both cinematographer Danny Moder and his wife, the star of Pretty woman they have wanted to share several and unusual photos of their children, whom we have barely seen grow up, to celebrate this important date in the family. “These troublemakers … They turn 17 today. Thanks for helping me with parenting “, has published the happy dad along with a photo of their offspring so different from each other –Hazel is almost Alvina blonde and has blue eyes, while Phinn is red-haired and green-eyed.

For her part, America’s girlfriend shared the photo of the newborn children with the caption: “17 of the sweetest years of my life”, next to a glittering star and seventeen pictures of birthday cakes. The twins were born at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, a few weeks early. The rush of babies to see the world had had the actress in complete rest since the end of October, when she had to be admitted with a warning of premature birth, preventing her from participating in the promotional campaigns of the two films that were still pending release, Closer and Ocean’s Twelve.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder had already expressed their desire to start a family from the moment of their wedding on July 4, 2002 at their ranch in Taos, New Mexico. Three years later the youngest of the house, Henry, arrived. who is currently 14 years old. The happy marriage has always wanted their children to stay away from the flashes with the occasional exception such as the debut of little Hazel on the red carpet in Cannes to accompany her father in the presentation of his film Flag Day, Directed by and starring Sean Penn.

From a very young age, the actress’s children have been great soccer enthusiasts, a sport in which Hazel competed from a very young age and shared her passion with her brother Phin, as well as with the little one, Henry. Her mother has always highlighted her personality “very marked in all aspects; She is loving, tenacious and tremendously funny. For her, the world is full of joy and all kinds of wonders, “she said in People. “He has never let any other people’s opinion overshadow his own ideas,” said Javier Bardem’s partner in Eat Pray Love. Roberts does everything possible to ensure that his three children lead a healthy life, being common to see the entire family walking in bicycle and that the five of them take care of their organic garden.

Roberts and Moder will be married for twenty years next year and with each passing day their relationship seems stronger. “We have these three human beings who are a complete reflection of the love we have for each other “, he told in an interview for the magazine Instyle. They form a close-knit family, but they see with a certain nostalgia that their children grow up. “I’m very proud of them but also … The other day I tried to take one of my children to bed and it was like ‘ok, you’re going to have to go on your own feet and sleepwalking because he can’t do it anymore. take the stairs'”. Although they are older, they are still not aware of the great popularity and dimension of their mother’s career. Oscar winner for Erin brockovich long ago pointed out the curious anecdote of one of his sons, who even asked him: Are you more famous than Taylor Swift? “







