Juan Reynoso would have had an ‘impasse’ with part of Cruz Azul’s wardrobe

There is still fabric to cut due to the premature removal of Blue Cross in the repechage of Opening 2021 of the MX League. The last lights would point towards the coach of the team, Juan Reynoso, who would have had an ‘impasse’ with various elements of the squad in the final stretch of the competition and this would have influenced the team’s performance.

According to information published in the Filtered Touch column of the Mediotiempo portal, some sky blue players do not agree with the ways Reynoso wants to be noticed in the locker room. In addition, the non-ownership of Jonathan Rodriguez in the playoff game against Monterrey, he would have made the Uruguayan forward start looking for a team.

“In Cruz Azul things are not good, the blue dressing room is very upset and that is why what happened in the Apertura 2021. The players are not comfortable with Juan Reynoso and that is why several do not renew and others are already leaving “, Part of the information is read referring to footballers such as Roberto Alvarado, Luis Romo or Yoshimar Yotún, who terminate their contract in June and still do not sign their signature in a new bond with the club.

And it is that the players do not accept that the strategist interferes in their personal affairs, and others, on the other hand, did not understand how he did not give ownership to ‘Cabecita’ in such a decisive phase, knowing that the Uruguayan has been the most decisive footballer of Cruz Azul in the last tournaments.

“Not only the fans were surprised that Reynoso decided to send Cabecita Rodríguez and other important elements to the bench in the Repechage, but it was not on a whim, he simply sent them the message about who’s boss.. Players do not like that Juan messes with personal and past issues, and this affected the Peruvian, so the wave of casualties will come in the team since they do not want to continue. “, close the informative note.