“Journalists want to tell the truth, but there are always superior forces”

There are stars that fame precedes them. Johnny depp is one of them. The fame is that punctual, precisely, it is not. It is normal to beg. Or speaking clearly, he is usually late for press calls. To enlarge his legend, Depp did what was expected and appeared an hour and a half late to the press conference of The Minamata Photographer -which opens on April 30-, the film he presented at the Barcelona Film Fest. But you have to be fair, in return he gave a master class on what should be a meeting with the press. He delivered on each answer, defended the film and endured the pull.

He was generous and appreciated this opportunity to visit Barcelona. First he made a mess and said he was delighted to be in the city of Guernica. Then he said that he wanted to stay and live there, and then he went into flour and talked about this film directed by Andrew Levitas, in which he gives life to Eugene Smith, photographer who portrayed World War II and who in 1971 went to the Japanese city of Minamata to capture with his camera this Japanese town that was being poisoned by mercury spills from a large company.

A real character that Depp himself “greatly admired” and who has caused him to produce this film in which he wanted to “honor his legacy.” For this he visited the royal city and met its people. He even captured them with his camera like Smith did, who believed, as the Native Americans said, that with each snapshot they stole a piece of your soul. “When you take a photo you capture that moment, and yes, I think a bit of his soul. What happens in a photograph is like a dance, in which one of the couple renounces some things and another renounces others ”, Depp has expressed with his hoarse and slow voice.

‘The Minamata Photographer’.



A character who is an alcoholic and lives in torment, a keynote in many of his roles, and is that he believes that suffering, and therefore addictions, are something that have been linked to art forever. “It is something that has happened since the beginning of time. It has always happened, with artists, with writers, with people we have greatly admired. Van Gogh was unhappy, and he consumed with an internal fire and self-medicated. Baudelaire took opium, hashish, and wine to deal with all layers of his pain. It happens with every great and important artist, look at the comedians, who make us laugh but then they are lonely and unhappy people. That art comes from his own pain ”, he has said about these patterns in his films.

“An artist is what happens to him, and you can approach the work and be organic and honest, but you are always channeling your own emotions, it is like painting an invisible picture, you never see everything behind that person. It happens when there is a dialogue between two people, behind what we say there is much more. Eugene would not have become who he is if it weren’t for the tragedies and pain he endured. Does that mean being self-destructive? Well, he knew what he wanted and that he was going to do everything necessary for his purposes, “said the actor who later clarified that” I don’t think someone should suffer to be an artist, that’s ridiculous, but I do think that if one he is committed to what he does, you have to be prepared to suffer and to transmit that desire and that passion ”.

I do not believe that the devil exists, but there are large corporations that want to make money at any cost. There is hate, but also love

A film that also talks about the power of journalism, and how greed tries to buy everything and is above everything. The actor has also spoken of the relief that has come to get rid of Donald Trump, whom he considers “a thorn in any country.” He has also been asked if he believes that evil triumphs over good at this time, and has taken his most political version.

“If you ask me if the forces of evil are behind everything … look, Minamata is a small town dedicated to fishing and one day a corporation knowingly spills mercury and turns it into a nightmare to this day. It is a nightmare, and it is a microcosm, but before Minamata there were many others, and the media in which you write want to tell the truth, but they always find superior forces that want to change the headline, that do not want you to tell it, and then you are the one who signs the story, “said the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

He has also been against large companies that only seek profitability. “I do not believe that the devil exists, but there are large corporations that want to make money at any cost. There is hatred, but also love. Let’s look at the nurses in this pandemic, who have been tripling shifts to take care of patients, people who have cared for others, almost as if they were in front of the bullets so that they did not hurt them, and those forces will always be stronger. ”, Has settled.

