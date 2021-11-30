José Juan ‘Gallito’ Vázquez arrives as a reinforcement to Xolos de Tijuana

The Mexican midfielder leaves the ranks of Toluca to become a reinforcement of the border squad

MEXICO.- The ‘Gallito’ will seek to continue “fighting” in Tijuana.

‘Gallito’ Vázquez participated in 38 games with Toluca. Imago7

Jose Juan Vazquez reached an agreement this Monday with the board of the Club Tijuana to join the Xolos for the next two years, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The ‘Gallito’ Vazquez leave the Club Toluca after a year in which he started all 38 Red Devils League matches in 2021: 34 in the Regular Phase, 2 in the Repechage and 2 in the Quarterfinals, considering both tournaments.

The 33-year-old midfielder, formerly of León, Chivas and Santos, among other clubs in his career, reaches Tijuana as a free player and his signing will be made official in the next few hours.

The border squad needs to offer a better face for the next tournament, after finishing in the last position of the Apertura 2021, hence the need to strengthen the squad led by Argentine Sebastián Méndez.