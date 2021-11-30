Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage to be exposed in revealing documentary

The story between Jhonny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has a new chapter. Now, Discovery announced the realization of a docuseries on the mediatic divorce of the actors.

It is a production of two chapters, which according to Deadline will first show the star side of Pirates of the Caribbean and how the actor felt to be married “to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image.”

For its part, the second episode will focus on the side of Heard and how the actress of Aquaman she married the man of her dreams “only to see him turn into a violent monster fueled by drugs.”

The marriage between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp lasted 15 months. (Joel Ryan)

“The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber is still very divisive between fans and the general public. We set out to make a documentary that explores the story from each of its perspectives, so that the viewer can go beyond the headlines, “said Clare Laycock, Discovery’s entertainment director in statements reproduced by The Hollywood Reporter.

“The idea is to understand who they are and decide who we should believe in this complex human story. We think it’s a fascinating story about truth and lies, ”added Laycock.

The documentary series will be called Johnny vs. Amber and will feature stories from attorneys involved on both sides. It will also include the testimony of people close to the couple, as well as images and audio recordings filmed by the stars themselves.

Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, this documentary gives viewers an unusual and important glimpse of a marriage that went tragically wrong and delves into a subject of enormous importance as domestic violence is, ”added Nick Hornby, executive producer of the series a Deadline.

[ Johnny Depp llama a defenderse de las injusticias tras rechazo en Hollywood ]

Depp and Heard were married between 2015 and 2016 when Heard filed for divorce from Depp and obtained a restraining order against him.

For its part, the British newspaper The Sun published a report in which he called Depp a “wife beater”, for which the actor sued the media causing that during the three weeks of hearings, in July 2020, the attacks between the couple came to light. Depp lost the case and the doors of Hollywood quickly began to close on him.

Most recently, Heard lost a legal battle against Depp and must now prove that he donated the $ 7 million he received after the divorce, as agreed.

For now it is unknown when the new production will be released.