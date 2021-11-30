Jeremy Renner talks about the “special friendship” that unites the original Avengers

During the press conference of ‘Hawk Eye‘ next to Hailee steinfield the actors have spoken for Marvel’s ComicBook.com podcast, ‘Phase zero‘, where they have asked Jeremy renner if the original Avengers have a WhatsApp group.

Host Brandon Davis asks, “You and the rest of the original Avengers, or at least the ones that remain – which are you, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo – Do you have a WhatsApp group or a competition between you about who will be the last to fall? “

To this Jeremy renner jokingly responds: “Well, just because you die on the big screen doesn’t mean you die in real life“.

Moments later he has confirmed that he and other Avengers, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett JohanssonThey keep in touch as they have a WhatsApp group: “We are all of us, some of which are still alive and dead on the screen. “





Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye (Hawkeye) | Marvel

The actor says that the group is all “Very good friends“But they don’t talk much to each other about their jobs and other Marvel appearances, instead they talk about their”children and divorces and marriages and other things in life“.

“Renner refers to this group as the”Avengers Friends“but it doesn’t go as far as confirming if this could be the name of the chat they all have together. Both Steinfield and David think this name is ‘great’, which Renner agrees with. To conclude Renner adds:”Our friendship is very, very special“.

The Renner-starring series ‘Hawkeye’ has just arrived on Disney Plus and seems to be a huge hit, so if you missed the Avengers, here you can see one of them in action.

