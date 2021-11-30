Jennifer Lopez’s cute gift for Ben Affleck’s daughters

In addition to being focused on her family, Jennifer Lopez is also very aware of Ben Affleck’s children, as the singer was seen buying some jewelry for the actor’s daughters.

Last Sunday – August 15 – the 52-year-old actress attended an event with her 13-year-old daughter Emme at the home of producer Jennifer Klein, and He was seen collecting some jewelry for Violet and Seraphina, Affleck’s daughters.

“When she stopped by the Made by Mary jewelry station, she and Emme chose several ‘birth flower necklaces,’ including two for Ben’s daughters.”he told the magazine PEOPLE a guest to the event. The source also noted that the two-time Grammy nominee said that he planned to present them to the girls that very night at the reunion for Affleck’s 49th birthday.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seek to integrate their families

Both Ben and JLo have children from their previous marriages. The Batman interpreter had three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner (Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel). Secondly, Jen is the mother of twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

That is why the couple has been getting to know each other’s children. Jen is even planning to move from Miami to Los Angeles, where Affleck lives, and your kids agree to start over in Los Angelessaid a source to PEOPLE.

“Little by little they are getting to know Ben”added the source. “Everything seems to be going well. It’s very obvious that Jennifer takes Ben seriously. He hasn’t looked this happy in a long time.”said the informant.

JLo and Ben are looking for a house in Los Angeles

In recent months, the singer and actor have been seen looking for a home and there really are real signs that they are looking to buy something together. The couple have been all over the Los Angeles area looking for a property and the fact that they are both looking for big houses is further proof that they could move in together, as Jennifer already has a home in Bel-Air, while Ben has a home in Pacific Palisades.