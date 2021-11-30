Jennifer Lopez prepares something special for Ben Affleck’s birthday

Family is first! This August 15, Ben Affleck celebrated his 49th birthday. However, the actor did not celebrate with Jennifer Lopez and she decided to spend the day with her children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Although it is strange to see Ben without JLo on one of the most special days, sources revealed that the “diva from the Bronx” is planning “something special” for the actor. “Jennifer has been planning a special getaway for Ben’s birthday,” the source told HollywoodLife. “They are going somewhere without the children”added.

“She wanted it to be an adults-only trip, just the two of us to spend time together as a couple. They keep their whereabouts very secret. Not many people know where they are going and she would like to keep it that way“added the source.

Ben Affleck gives expensive gift to Jennifer Lopez on her birthday

A few weeks ago, on July 24, Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday with a luxurious vacation in Europe. In addition to celebrating one more year of life, the singer marked that day with a photo kissing Ben Affleck, becoming the first publication she has shared with the actor since they began dating in May.

However, the most surprising thing was that the expensive trip was a birthday present from Affleck. Sources close to the couple revealed to Daily Mail that the director took Jen to the south of France aboard a Bombardier Global 7500 plane, which he rented for about $ 200,000.

Later, they were taken in Mercedes-Benz vans to board the mega yacht ‘Valerie’, where Ben and friends of the actress celebrated her birthday with her. According to the informants, the rental of the luxurious yacht was also paid for by the actor.