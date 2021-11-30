Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the details of the moment they were caught hugging and pampering in Beverly Hills | Bennifer | Celebs | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

Singer Jennifer Lopez not only is she completely in love with Ben affleck but feels that their relationship “It’s really meant to be”. This was in evidence, once again, when they were caught by the paparazzi in Los Angeles. On this occasion they were seen hugging and pampering each other in the middle of the street and here we have all the details of this meeting with the cameras last Monday.

After filming his new production ‘The Mother’ in Vancouver, Canada this fall, JLo took a flight to celebrate Thanksgiving as a family. She came home to spend Thanksgiving with her children Max and Emme and her boyfriend, who also took time to be with their little ones Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, as well as his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Romantic date that ended in hugs

Finished this family weekend Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They decided to have a romantic dinner in Beverly Hills, but something did not go as expected and they ended up being captured for a few minutes by the paparazzi who follow their every step in the United States.

It all happened at the door of the exclusive ‘Spagos’ restaurant, in the valet parking area. In the images they can be seen hugging and pampering each other while waiting for their car.

Although Jennifer Lopez was with her head resting on the chest of the ‘Batman’ actor, he did not hesitate to ask the photographers to stop taking pictures and not get too close to them, while they did not stop asking them if they were they were getting married soon. “Gentlemen, please”, he was heard saying in Spanish to ask for a little respect.

After saying some things in his ear, ‘Bennifer’ decided to leave the place and walk to look for his vehicle in the parking lot.

As expected, the ‘Diva from the Bronx’ arrived at the appointment with an outfit that stole the eyes: a long cream-colored leather jacket that made her look very sophisticated and red heels. For his part, Ben Affleck was more casual with a gray shirt and carried a bottle in his hand.

How did JLo and Ben Affleck get back together?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in the middle of a crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of encounters, Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while cruising on a luxurious yacht on the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the movie ‘Gigli’ in 2002 where they fell in love. In November they got engaged but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year in which they debuted together on a red carpet; however, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.