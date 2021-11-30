Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ask respect to the paparazzi after a dinner in Los Angeles Twitter | Shows

After several years of separation and several failed love affairs, Jennifer López and Ben Affleck have given each other a new opportunity, which is why they have become the most famous couple of the moment. The actor and the artist of Latin origin have been seen more than once in recent months and everything indicates that their relationship is going from strength to strength despite the fact that neither has made it official.

This time, the protagonist of the Justice League and the interpreter of “The Ring” were captured outside a luxurious restaurant located in the exclusive Beverly Hills area of ​​Los Angeles. The paparazzi were the first to notice their presence, as they were outside the premises for several minutes.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s annoyance with the paparazzi

What happened was that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had to wait for their car outside the Spagos restaurant due to a problem with the valet parking. This caused the photographers to approach almost a meter away from the couple to record them and take various snapshots of them.

At first, both of them were smiling and hugging in a very warm way as they waited for their vehicle. However, seeing that the paparazzi did not stop with their siege, they changed the semblance of their faces and asked the reporters to leave them alone, even the film director also expressed in Spanish “gentlemen, please” so that the graphics would move away.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss passionately before getting on a plane

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no problem showing their love despite photojournalists chasing them everywhere. For example, at the beginning of the month, the couple was recorded passionately kissing before the singer of Latin origin got on a plane.

The interpreter of “The Ring” did not stop kissing her current partner prior to her trip to shoot one of the projects in which she is engaged. Fans of both hailed these displays of affection, as they celebrate that they are happy after more than 10 years of being apart.