Jennifer Aniston will work with her ex Justin Theroux

If we know something as a ‘fandom’ from the manual that we are, it is that the ex Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux get along great. To this day, not only do they dedicate nice words when asked separately, but he recently confessed that they maintain continuous contact on WhatsApp and even make FaceTime calls.

When Justin told this, the ‘fandom’ went crazy, because he did not understand how two exes could get along so well, but he already gave an explanation that was taken as valid (and that we took to learn it, too): “I think When you get good in relationships (and look, here I am, single), if you ‘love well’ the person when you were in the relationship, it’s easy to love them when you get out of it, “he told the American edition of Esquire.

Justin and Jennifer at the Oscars Party Photocall. JB Lacroix

The fact is that now we have learned that Jennifer Aniston will participate in a television event where she will recreate with other colleagues, live, the series ‘The Facts of Life’, a comedy that was very popular in the 80s (when we were not born, aha ), and that has generated a lot of ‘hype’. The reason? Apart from the popularity that this ‘show’ had in the past, Justin theroux is one of the executive producers (along with Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear), so for the first time both exes will coincide on a project together. “Will there be some kind of rapprochement”, the fans we continue they keep questioning themselves on social media, as if they were their own friends …

In the special, Jennifer will coincide with other stars, such as Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Allison Tolman, and it will air on the ABC channel and on Hulu, next December 7.

We will be attentive to know where to see it in Spain.

