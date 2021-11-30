Jennifer Aniston reveals what job she had before ‘Friends’

The jobs superstars had before they became famous.

Jennifer Aniston rose to world fame in the 1990s for her role as Rachel Green in ‘Friends’. When the series premiered, the actors made real millions for each episode. In fact, according to their own later accounts, that figure could be as high as $ 22,000. However, before being so famous, there was a time when the actress had little jobs to earn extra money, just as we have all done in our adolescence. We can finally identify with Jennifer on something!

The actress went to ‘The Tonight Show’ to promote the show she stars in alongside Reese Witherspoon, ‘The Morning Show’. During the interview, Jimmy Fallon wanted to know what the actress did before starring as Rachel Green in ‘Friends’. “I was bike messenger for a day in New York, revealed the actress, who moved from Los Angeles to the Big Apple when she was little.

“I worked at an advertising agency after school. In fact, my mother worked there too,” he explained. “To earn extra money, I used to do odd jobs. One day, his messenger did not appear “continued the actress. However, it was not as she expected, because she had some problems with the bike …

When her bosses asked her if she knew how to ride a bicycle, she answered yes. And it was true, yes he knew. Now, she wasn’t prepared for what was coming her way, she told Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t know how I survived the day, because it was: being on Fifth Avenue with all the traffic and everything I had in hand,” he recalled. “I think I got in a taxi just to get it over with, “he recalled.

At this, the presenter laughed. “Well, you made sure the packages arrived on time. That’s what matters,” he said. “I don’t know what happened to the bike. Everything is blurry,” Aniston replied.

