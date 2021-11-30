Jared Leto and his love for BTS in viral tweet: when did the House of Gucci actor come out as ARMY? | Asian culture

Bts, a group from South Korea, has also won the hearts of famous artists: from Emma Stone, Cristian Castro to the famous Jared Leto. The actor who stars in House of Gucci mentioned the singers of “Butter” in a recent interview and revealed that they almost collaborate musically.

Following your words, ARMY traveled in the memories of the fandom to viralize again the first moment in which Leto declared his admiration for the Bangtan Boys.

YOU CAN SEE BTS: Did Bangtan release spoilers about concerts in Peru and Latin America?

BTS at the 2017 American Music Awards preshow. Photo: AMAs

When did Jared Leto and BTS meet?

The lead singer of 30 Seconds to Mars was the host of the 2017 AMAs, an event held on November 19 of that year. BTS attended the ceremony in person to present their song “DNA”, debut of RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook on American television.

With BTS’s vibrant staging completed, Jared Leto commented, “I need a moment to recover from that performance. That was incredible!”.

The interaction did not end there. Hours later, the actor shared a screenshot of the scene on his social networks. “That look in my eyes is love for BTS,” she wrote in the photo.

Jared Leto and his message to BTS. Photo: Twitter

ARMY welcomed the singer into the fandom with open arms. Several users wrote excited because they were also followers of 30 Seconds to Mars. “I can’t believe that one of my favorite artists interacted with another of the groups that I love,” wrote a netizen on Twitter.

BTS at the AMAs 2017

This was the performance of BTS in the musical event that four years later awarded them as artists of the year.