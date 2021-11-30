Iwate Prefecture Promoted Its Apples With Anime Posters – Kudasai

The Iwate Prefectural Division of the National Federation of Agricultural Co-operative Associations (ZEN-NOH) in Japan he commissioned several anime-themed posters to promote the apples produced in the region, which certainly left their impact on the inhabitants. In order, the characters created for this collaboration include Jonagold, Kiou and Sun fuji, which are actually names of varieties of apples.

Designs were created by light novel illustrator Madan no Ou to Vanadis (Lord Marksman and Vanadis), Yoshi ☆ wo. A spokesperson for the JA ZEN-NOH explained to the portal J-Town Net last week that the idea of ​​the posters was to create something with a “unprecedented impactTo sell the natural appeal of Iwate Prefectural apples. The target audience was people in their 30s and 40s, who are said to consume relatively less fruit. In particular, the designs were made to appeal to women, who do most of the shopping in supermarkets and other fruit vendors.

The poster of Jonagold It was the first of the posters to be created, and it began to be distributed in 2019. The spokesperson then said that “they got carried away”And created the apple posters Kiou and Sun fuji the next year. Although in general they describe the posters as a great success that “attracted attention on social media even among men“They also admit that some stores thought the signs had”too much impact”And decided not to exhibit them. “We are a little sorry for itHe commented sarcastically.

However, the National Federation of Agricultural Co-operative Associations (ZEN-NOH) She is very happy with the attention the posters have received. «It’s rare to see a fruit poster get attention, so we’re so thankful that it went viral. We are especially impressed by the posts we have seen of people drawing the characters themselves. People tend to have an image of agricultural collectives as a conservative body, but I hope that we can convey the information in a fun and playful way as much as possible.».

Source: ANN

