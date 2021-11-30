“It’s my reality”, Tiger Woods will no longer be a “full-time” golfer

Tiger Woods admitted that, after his serious car accident last February, “never”Will be the golfer before and pointed out that he will no longer be able to dedicate himself to professional sport full-time.

“I think something realistic for me is to play in the PGA Tour someday, but never full time, never again (…). But yes pick and choose some tournaments per year“He said this Monday in an interview with Golf Digest magazine.

“This is how I think I’m going to play golf from now on. It is an unfortunate reality, but it is my reality, I understand it and accept it ”, he added.

Considered one of the best golfers of all time, Woods suffered a car accident on February 23 in Los Angeles (USA) that left him with significant physical consequences, especially in his right leg, of which he still he’s recovering. The golfer pointed out that amputation was a possible scenario after his accident.

I cannot believe this week we will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of @TGRFound. We have come a long way. I am so proud of our hard work and thankful for everyone who helped us get here. pic.twitter.com/bDgPXvHcp2 – Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 15, 2021

“There was a time when, I wouldn’t say fifty percent, but it was fucking close to there if I was going to leave the hospital with just one leg,” he said.

Although he is well known for being a fierce competitor and a tremendously ambitious athlete, Woods, 45, seemed at peace with the possibility that he will not be able to return to his best level or play full time.

“I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life,” he said.

“After my back surgery in 2017 it was as if I had to climb Everest one more time. I had to and I did. This time I don’t think I have the body to climb it and that’s fine. I can play golf, and if my leg is good enough, maybe I can play a tournament here or there. But going up the mountain again I don’t think is a realistic expectation for me, ”he argued.

Woods said that he “continues to make progress” in his rehabilitation although he clarified that it is a “hard” process and that he still has a long way to go.

He also stressed that “patience” is the key to a recovery as complex as his.

“I know that is easy to say but difficult to do,” he said.

