‘It smelled bad,’ he said and refused to film ‘Dune’ there

Arriving in Mexico City to explore and film there Dune, Ridley Scott found it “stinky” and preferred to abandon the project.

The director recalled in an interview for the podcast “Inside Total Film” that he and writer Rudy Wurlitzer had prepared a satisfactory script for the film, based on the novel by Frank Herbert, and that they were ready for filming.

“We said, ‘We did a script and it’s pretty good.’ Then (producer Dino De Laurentiis) replied: ‘It’s expensive, we’re going to have to film it in Mexico.’ I replied, ‘What?’ He said: ‘Mexico’. I said, ‘Really?’ Then he sent me to Mexico City ”, he said.

“With the greatest respect for Mexico City, in those days it was quite smelly. I did not love it. I went to the studio in CDMX where the floors were made of dirt. I said, ‘No, Dino, I don’t want to make this a hardship.’ I withdrew and went on to (roll the tape) Legend”.

Finally, Dune It ended up in the hands of David Lynch and it was shot in Mexico, as the exchange rate made it cheaper and no studios were found in Europe that had availability for a mega-production. The desert scenes were filmed in the Samalayuca Dunes, Chihuahua, and the interior scenes, in the Churubusco Studios.

Lynch told national media in 1983 that Mexico was the best possible option to carry out the project, as it inspired him and provided him with ideas, although an article by The New York Times highlighted how chaotic the shoot was.

According to the note, during the filming there were electrical and telephone failures, the rain complicated the scenes and many members of the production team felt bad.

“There is no one here who is not sick, about to fall ill or recovering,” actress Francesca Annis, who played Lady Jessica, told the outlet at the time.

Although the 1984 feature film starring Kyle MacLachlan is now considered cult, it was a box office flop at the time.

The new adaptation of Dune, released this year and directed by Denis Villeneuve, has raised more than $ 374 million so far, according to the Box Office Mojo portal.

Contrary to Ridley, his brother Tony Scott was a big fan of Mexico: he filmed in the Country Rematch (1990), with Kevin Costner, and Man on Fire (2004), starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning.

Ridley Scott, a four-time Oscar nominee, has had a prolific and controversial year.

Director of Gladiator released two films in 2021, but during the promotion of The House of GucciHe has had interviews where he calls superhero movies boring. He also held millennials responsible for the box office failure of The Last Duel, the other film he released this year.