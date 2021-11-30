Instagram: Paul Walker’s daughter dedicates an emotional message to her father 8 years after his death | Meadow Walker | Fast and furious | eint | Shows

This Tuesday, November 30, marks one more year since the death of Paul Walker, who played Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious saga. And on this special date, Meadow Walker, the only daughter of the late actor, did not hesitate to remember him on Instagram with a moving message and a tender photo.

Like every year, the 23-year-old used her nets to pay tribute to Paul Walker. For this occasion, Meadow shared an image in which she could be seen as a baby and the actor kissing her on the head. The post was accompanied by a message where the famous woman said how much she needs her father.

“I love you and miss you incessantly. Today and every day I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend “ , wrote in Instagram the young woman, who at the beginning of March debuted as a model on the catwalks for the renowned firm Givenchy.

Daughter of Paul Walker dedicates an emotional message to her father 8 years after his death. Photo: Meadow Walker / Instagram

Paul Walker’s daughter appeared at the premiere of Fast and Furious 9

On Friday, June 18, the premiere ceremony of Fast and Furious 9 was held in the city of Los Angeles. The event was attended by all the actors of the saga such as Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Teron, among others. However, what most attracted the attention of the press was the presence of Meadow Walker, the daughter of Paul Walker. The model attended in an elegant black dress.

Meadow Walker wants to keep her father’s memory alive in Fast and Furious. Photo: AFP / Instagram

Vin Diesel walked Meadow Walker down the aisle

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker were very good friends and that was demonstrated when the popular ‘Toreto’ accompanied Meadow Walker down the aisle, who married actor and model Louis Thornton-Allan on October 22. The tender images went around the world.