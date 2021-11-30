Instagram: Paul Walker’s daughter dedicates an emotional message to her father 8 years after his death | Meadow Walker | Fast and furious | eint | Shows

This Tuesday, November 30, marks one more year since the death of Paul Walker, who played Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious saga. And on this special date, Meadow Walker, the only daughter of the late actor, did not hesitate to remember him on Instagram with a moving message and a tender photo.

