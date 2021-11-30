Inspired by her participation in the Luis Miguel series, Mariah Carey plans to produce hers

Mexico City, (However) .- The versatile singer Mariah Carey plan to launch a autobiographical seriesa about his career, his life beyond the stage and his musical roots, said production could be directed by Lee Daniels.

Through a radio station in the United States, I interpreted the Christmas theme “All I Want for Christmas Is You “ He confessed to wanting to work in a production to publicize his life on and off the stage.

The idea would arise after the singer will participate in the last season of Luis Miguel’s series for Netflix, in addition Carey published a book entitled The Meaning of Mariah Carey In 2020, in this publication she tells the story that surrounds her, from her childhood to the personal situations and projectors she has in mind and her current situation in music.

The series could be in charge of the director Lee Daniels who is the creator of the film nominated for the Oscar for “best picture” in 2010, Preciosa, same in which Carey had a small participation.

Mariah Carey is an American pop singer, songwriter, music producer, and actress. Under the direction of Columbia Records executive producer Tommy Mottola, Carey released her self-titled debut album, “Mariah Carey” in 1990. Four singles were released from it that reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In addition, Mariah participated in various film and television productions such as Wanted Girlfriend, The Shining of a Star, Don’t mess with the Zohan with Adam Sandler, and more recently in Luis Miguel, the Netflix series.

So far the singer and actress has not given more details about her biographical series.

