In the National Service Recovery Day, IMSS performed more than three thousand surgeries and strengthened preventive health

Mexico City.- The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) is making steady progress in strengthening deferred care and services due to the COVID-19 pandemic; From November 26 to 28 in 33 Representative Offices in the states and 24 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE), 3,178 surgeries, 19,299 specialty consultations and 34,984 Family Medicine consultations were carried out.

As a characteristic of this 12th National Service Recovery Day, the “PrevenIMSS Triathlon” was held at the national level, through which preventive actions in diseases such as COVID-19, influenza, diabetes, hypertension, obesity and cancer were reinforced.

Within the actions of the “PrevenIMSS Triathlon”, orientation workshops were given to promote healthy regional eating and physical activations were held in all states.

With the strategy “120 days of recovery of health services”, in just three days, 5,428 Mastograms, 6,604 clinical breast examinations, 19,466 detections of Diabetes Mellitus, 22,140 of Arterial Hypertension, three 1,286 of cervico-uterine cancer and 406 of Hepatitis C and HIV, as well as two kidney transplants and 200 vasectomies.

Additionally, 816 consultations for Stomatology, 39 for Mental Health and 1,636 for Nutrition were carried out; 1,466 Social Work interventions and 1,419 complete vaccination schedules.

The greatest demand for surgical care was identified in the specialties of General Surgery, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Surgical Oncology, Urology, and Traumatology and Orthopedics. Meanwhile, the Outpatient Consultation was in Cardiology, General Surgery, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Urology.

At the Chiapas Representative Office, an Ophthalmology Conference was held in which 100 consultations, 20 campimetries and 13 fluorangiographies were granted; Traumatology and Orthopedics, Urology and Nephrology consultations; 20 hernioplasties were performed, with a 100% fulfillment of the established goal, as well as minor surgeries.

In Querétaro, workshops were held to reduce the lag in services through the Revaluation of Comprehensive and Integrated Preventive Care with Responsibility and Sustainability, through surgical sessions, consultation of specialties (Ophthalmology, General Surgery, Traumatology, Internal Medicine, Urology, Rheumatology) , among others, in addition to detections of diabetes mellitus, arterial hypertension, breast and cervical-uterine cancer.

In Tamaulipas, consultation services for Family Medicine, Specialties, scheduled surgeries, preventive actions and activities within the framework of the “PrevenIMSS Triathlon” were programmed, as well as dental care, Social Work and Nutrition; A gastronomic sample was held with products from the region, in addition to promoting daily exercise.

At the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades del Centro Médico Nacional (CMN) de Occidente, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, all scheduled surgeries in Urology, Traumatology, Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery were carried out in burned patients with significant damage to their body surface. by cleaning and revision of grafts or flaps.

At the Hospital de Especialidades No. 25 de Monterrey, Nuevo León, sessions of Outpatient Anesthesiology, Ophthalmology and Medical Oncology were held; Surgical days of Ophthalmology, Oncology, and Transplants and Diagnostic Aids, as well as treatment of magnetic resonance imaging and endoscopies, in addition to the activities of the PrevenIMSS Triathlon.

The objective of these conferences is to promote actions that allow to give continuity and strengthen the prevention, promotion and health care of the right-hand man, without ceasing to attend to patients with COVID-19. (THE HERALD)