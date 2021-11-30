In 2022 the unshielded tax report returns to the SAT

The return of the obligation to dictate provided for in the modifications to the CFF for 2022 has given much to talk about, and it is that with the reform to numeral 32-A of the CFF they are obliged to rule, in the terms of article 52 of the CFF, their financial statements by registered public accountant the legal entities that pay taxes in terms of Title II of the LISR, that in the last fiscal year immediately preceding declared have consigned in their normal returns accumulative income for ISR purposes equal to or greater than an amount equivalent to $ 1,650,490,600.00, as well as those that at the close of the immediately preceding fiscal year have shares placed among the general investing public, and on the stock market.



On the other hand, number 52-A of the CFF provides that when the tax authorities, in the exercise of their verification powers, review the opinion and other information, they must follow a certain order, which implies a sequential review of the opinion, requiring information from the public accountant. who issued it.



This sequential review serves as a kind of shield for the taxpayer; However, with the return of this obligation, subsection m) of numeral 52-A of the CFF was included, which provides that in the case of taxpayers referred to in article 32-A of the CFF (without making a distinction between those obligated and those who choose to rule), the order of sequential review should not be followed, which implies that the authority may directly require taxpayers.



Thus, in accordance with the provisions of the tax provisions for 2022 to the taxpayers who rule (optional and mandatory), the authority may directly require their information to validate the correct compliance with tax obligations.



It should be noted that at the beginning the explanatory memorandum of the tax reform project indicated that the elimination of the sequential review would only apply to taxpayers obliged to dictate their financial statements; however, the final wording is generalized to all taxpayers who rule.



Finally, it is enough to remember that these modifications were presented by the executive, and were published in the DOF on November 12, 2021.



It only remains to wait for the authority to clarify whether it will effectively not apply the sequential review to taxpayers who rule on a mandatory basis or it will apply to any opinion.

