Imminent permanence of Santiago Solari opens the door to exchange Uriel Antuna-Sebastián Córdova

Uriel Antuna is a player who has Santiago Solari in his sights and in Chivas they do not see with bad eyes adding Sebastián Córdova

What seemed unlikely, due to the existing sporting anger, could be put aside if the negotiations between Chivas and America seeking a “bomb” change for both institutions.

First of all, ESPN Digital You can assure that what started in this space as a possibility is observed with good eyes by the directives. The exchange between Uriel Antuna for Sebastián Córdova has the palomazo of both sides, which could trigger the end of the year news.

Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova have been ‘enemies’ on the court, but they also helped El Tri win a bronze medal Imago7

In America they assure me that Santiago Solari remains in the team despite the painful elimination he had against Pumas. The strategist who led the Eagles to the overall leadership is almost a given that he remains at the forefront of Coapa’s team as a strategist. Why does this come up? Simple, Solari likes the Chivas winger too much, Uriel Antuna, and asked without question that he be hired for the azulcrema team.

Secondly, In Chivas they also do not look down on Antuna’s departure since they need a footballer with the characteristics of Córdova and those elements do not swarm in our football environment..

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

The idea that Alexis Vega was one more option was considered, but this is not real, Santiago Solari looks favorably on Antuna and is willing to release Córdova, who was debuted by Michel Leaño and is also an acquaintance of Ricardo Peláez.

Things have already been seen and the talks would begin soon if they had not already done so. So confirmed, the exchange between both teams could take place and break that promise of Jorge Vergara not to bring more players from America to the rojiblancas ranks. We will have to wait if the time is given to achieve a business that sounds good for the clubs, but very bad for the fans.