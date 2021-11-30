Ignacio Ambriz appears on the horizon of Santos Laguna

Ignacio Ambriz appears on Santos Laguna’s radar once the era of Guillermo Almada is over in the Torreón painting

Once Saints of Torreón announced the departure of Guillermo Almada as coach of the team, one of the possibilities that are glimpsed within the Verdiblanco team is the possible arrival of Ignacio Ambriz.

Sources consulted on various fronts assured ESPN Digital that the deck is wide and in it is immersed the name of the now ex-Huesca technician of the Second Division of Spanish football.

Ignacio Ambriz, after a brief process in Spain, appears on the horizon of teams like Santos Imago7

Until now Ambriz is one of the candidates that appears on the horizon of Santos, but surely there will be other names that the lagoon directive has reserved so far.

Nacho obtained four victories in the 12 games he led Huesca, however it transpired that his departure was more caused by the bad dressing room in the team than by his own results.

In addition, sources within the Torreón team commented that Grupo Orlegi maintains its idea of ​​buying a team in Spain (very possibly Second Division) and would take advantage of Ambriz’s knowledge to acquire the football experience of reaching another market.