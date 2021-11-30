If you liked ‘Mare of Easttown’, it’s time to discover the great ‘Happy Valley’ on RTVE Play

Related news

From Line of duty to the success of audiences Vigil nuclear conspiracy or the new The Reply, which will soon arrive at Movistar +, British television has a long tradition of exceptional crime series. One of the most prominent, included in the BBC’s list of the 100 best of the 21st century, is Happy valley. This magnificent series has been absent for several years from the streaming catalogs of Spain, and now we have the opportunity to recover it thanks to the RTVE Play platform, where we can see it now for free.

Forerunner of the successful Mare of Easttown In tone, its approach to cases and character development, this series created by Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack, Last Tango in Haiifax) surprised and conquered viewers at its premiere in 2014, and was consolidated in its second season, proving to be a very solid proposition. Now what It has been confirmed that it will close its story with a third installment which will arrive in 2022, is the best time to get closer to one of the essential police dramas on television.

Catherine Cawood, one of the best characters of the decade

Catherine Cawood, an unforgettable character.



The Mare of Easttwon Kate Winslet drinks a lot from the character played by the magnificent Sarah Lancashire in Happy valley. Both are working-class women and dedicated police officers who work in communities plagued by drugs and the economic crisis. They are divorced and raising their grandchildren because their children took their own lives. And they have a very special domestic relationship with the women in their family.

In the case of Catherine Cawood, the protagonist of Happy valley, that important person in your life is his sister, a former heroin addict, with whom he leaves us some of the best scenes of the series, and many of the most comforting, always accompanied by a cup of hot tea.

Siobhan Finneran and Sarah Lancashire in ‘Happy Valley’.



Catherine is a veteran Yorkshire County Police Sergeant, a place that is far from being as peaceful as the series title suggests. He is effective in his work and uncompromising with crime and the carelessness of his superiors. When we see her in action in the opening scene, in which she uniquely introduces herself to her character, we understand what makes her a good cop. It conquers us immediately, but she is not an idealized representation, she is a complex woman full of contradictions.

His world is turned upside down when Tommy Lee Roce is freed, the man she blames for her daughter’s rape and suicide, a fact that coincides with the investigation of the kidnapping of a young woman in the city. That will be the case that guides the intense, unforgettable and, for many, the perfect first season of the series.

James Norton plays the disturbing Tommy Lee Royce.



A tough series that you will not be able to look away

Mare of Easttown also share with Happy valley the tone. Despite being a social drama with similarities in the main plots and conflicts, it has a tragicomic tone and moments of everyday humor that lighten the weight of the emotional burden a bit. But the dramatic moments are intense and the physical violence is stark. There are scenes that will remain engraved on your retina.

On Happy valley the blows hurt and the presence of Tommy Lee Roce is as disturbing and permanent as in The Fall, the series with Gillian Anderson that is on Netflix. The quality of the production and the level of the interpretations are at the high level to which the BBC is accustomed, and narratively exciting, addictive and surprising. We cannot deny that it can be very hard at times, but I assure you that you will not be able to stop seeing it.

The two seasons of ‘Happy Valley’ are available on RTVE Play.

