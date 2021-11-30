Hugh Jackman’s declaration of love to his wife for her 66th birthday: “You are everything to me”

Hugh jackman carries 25 years married with the also actress Deborra-Lee Furness next to which is the spitting image of happiness. Now, the Australian has just celebrated her 66th birthday And, how could it be otherwise, her husband has dedicated precious words to her in public.

Thus, Hugh Jackman has published a post on Instagram where dedicates some romantic words to him in which he writes next to a smiling photo of the two: “It’s my amazing wife’s birthday. I’m not sure I can declare a holiday! But it seems like we should. Because there is no one on this planet I know who celebrates every moment of every day like her. Deb, You’re everything to me. I love you with all my heart. Happy Birthday!”.

It is very common for the Wolverine actor to declare his unconditional love to his wife through social networks at designated times. Thus, for her 25th wedding anniversary, she revealed some personal photos of the wedding day with a few words where she said: “Our love has only deepened. The fun, the excitement and the adventure more stimulating; the learning even greater. I will always be grateful to share our love, our life and our family together. “

Jackman and Furness were married April 11, 1996 at St. John’s in Melbourne’s Toorak neighborhood, a year after meeting on the set of the Australian series ‘Correlli’. The marriage decided, Oscar and Ava, along with those who form their beautiful family.

