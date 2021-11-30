How to send a fake location on WhatsApp

Have you been asked more than once for the location on WhatsApp and you did not want to reject the request because of what the other person might think? Well there is a way to get rid of your problems without arousing suspicions in the contacts: simulate the location when you send it through WhatsApp.

It is enough that an application allows us to communicate with other people so that there are those who abuse these possibilities to exercise some control over us. Or, at least, for you to try, it is something that many WhatsApp users and companies often suffer from. It is best to ignore these drivers and delete them from your contacts, but this is not always possible. So why not dodge them by giving them what they want to know?

Use the location simulator built into Android

Above, manually chosen location (with link); bottom, actual location (simulated)

In WhatsApp there are two ways to send the location: you can attach the address of a place selecting it from the search engine or send the specific location using the phone’s GPS. Although the point on the map will appear with both options, there is a noticeable difference: WhatsApp shows the addresses searched with a web link and the location by GPS without said URL.

To show that you are at a specific point on the map, and prevent the other person from knowing that very private data, you can create a simulated location on your Android and then attach it to WhatsApp as if it were your real location. The process is not complicated, it allows you to hide your location and it is sent as if it were the real location (without the web link). No one will know that the specific point on the map is not the true one.

To send a false location by WhatsApp you must carry out the following process:

Activate the developer settings on your Android mobile by going to the settings, going to “About my phone” and pressing the build number ten times.

Install the Fake GPS app. Allows you to “fool” applications making them see that you are anywhere in the world . You choose.

. You choose. Go to the developer settings and look for the “Mock locations” menu. Select the app you downloaded, Fake GPS.

Open the application, give it permission to access the files and put the point on the place on the map you want.

Click on the “play” icon, at the bottom right, and the application will simulate the location you have marked .

. Enter WhatsApp and attach the location the same as always : from the clip icon and “Location”. The fake GPS coordinates you have chosen will be sent.

: from the clip icon and “Location”. The fake GPS coordinates you have chosen will be sent. When you want to stop the simulation, go back to Fake GPS and click on the “pause” icon, at the bottom left.

Every time you want to send a fake location, you just have to go through the above process to avoid revealing your true location. This trick is perfect to fool those who want to know your location at all costs, although our recommendation is that, directly, block those people. No one has to interfere with your movements.