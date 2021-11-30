how the fast and furious actor died

This November 30 is commemorated the death of American actor Paul Walker, better identified as the person responsible for embodying Brian O’Conner, co-star of the popular action film series Fast and furious, next to the also emblematic Vin Diesel, who is the famous Dom Toretto in the franchise.

Show business was shocked one afternoon in 2013 after learning of the beloved actor’s passing while they were in the middle of filming. of the feature film Fast and furious 7, which completely moved the production agenda and even thought about cancel, but finally, the franchise still stands, with a Brian canonically live in movies.

How did Paul Walker die?

On November 30, 2013, Paul Walker died in a car accident. car in which he was traveling in Santa Clarita (California, north of Los Angeles). After crashing, the car exploded and the then 40-year-old actor died and his body was burned together with the vehicle.

According to the reports at the time, Walker He was traveling as a passenger in his friend Roger Rodas’s red Porsche Carrera GT at a speed of approximately 100 miles per hour (about 160 km / h) when it lost control and crashed, the car subsequently exploded.

The actor went out to a charity event for his organization founded in 2010, Reach Out Worldwide, which is responsible for bringing staff to disaster areas for assistance, when the events occurred.

“With great regret, we must confirm that Paul Walker passed away today in a tragic car accident“they wrote on Paul Walker’s social media.

After this, the filming of Fast and furious 7, which was in process. However, the production team decided to go ahead with the project despite the delay in the premiere. With help from the actor’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, and image help GeneCGI for much of the film released the seventh installment.

Today, Brian O’Conner’s character is still alive in the movie universe, so Walker’s family is kept on the recording sets in a way that honors the actor’s memory at all times within the franchise. most emblematic in which he participated.

caov