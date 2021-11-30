How much is the Cadillac car that Kendall Jenner drives worth?

The American model is undoubtedly one of the personalities of the moment and her collection of cars seems to be up to par. We focus on one of her most beloved, a classic with which she was seen on more than one occasion on the streets of Los Angeles. Find out below with the following video.

November 30, 2021 · 2:37 PM

Not many celebrities keep up to date on the daily agenda of the most pretended names like Kendall jenner, the 26 year old Californian model that marks the minute by minute of activity in the world of celebrities.

She is the fashionable girl. For being the most coveted model, for showing the trend of clothing and social networks, for her photographic productions, for belonging to the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, for his business vocation and his tequila line that began in 2021, for his relationships with NBA players, for his current courtship with Devin Booker, for his $ 45 million worth and by your collection of cars.

Kendall Jenner. Photo: Instagram Kendall Jenner

And among the vehicles in his garage there is one that he has known how to frequent: the 1960 Cadillac Eldorado, one of the most iconic classics of the American brand of those years along with DeVille, its contemporary model. It is a convertible, purple in the case of Kendall Jenner, from V8 engine 6.4 two-cylinder, top speed of 185 km / h and a power of 345 horsepower at 4800 revolutions per minute.

Kendall Jenner, Cadillac Eldorado and the sunflowers. Photo: Instagram Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner’s Cadillac Eldorado and sunflowers. Photo: Instagram Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner in her Cadillac Eldorado staring at the camera. Photo: Instagram Kendall Jenner

How much is a 1960 Cadillac Eldorado worth?

The answer is not just one and it changes depending on the model year, even more so because it is a car that is not manufactured and whose sale is limited to the used market. The offer has been going up since January 2020, when a sale of a 1960 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible by $ 80,300. The highest price for this same model came a year later, in January 2021, when they bought it for $ 214,500. Total madness.

Kendall Jenner comes from suffering the physical loss of her friend Virgil Abloh. You still have plenty of reasons to move on with your life and you might start by remembering this beautiful and conceptual summer post in which his great Caddy appears. If you like summer, in fact, in the southern hemisphere they await you with open arms.