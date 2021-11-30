“How do we put into words …?: Steven Spielberg, Rachel Zegler and more honor Stephen Sondheim at West Side Story premiere

USA-. November 29 Steven Spielberg, Rachel zegler, Rita Moreno and the rest of the cast celebrated the premiere of the long-awaited film West Side Story, inspired by the legendary musical of Broadway. The stars did not hesitate to pay tribute to the man behind the lyrics of the show’s songs, Stephen Sondheim, the mythical man who passed away on November 26 at the age of 91.

West Side Story, the version of Spielberg, premieres this December 9, just a few days after the death of the legend of Broadway. Stephen Sondheim was in charge of the lyrics for the original Broadway production of the musical, which accompanied the music written by Leonard bernstein. At Rose Theater of the Jazz at Lincoln Center, the cast of the new film honored his legacy.

“In the most incredible moment of my life I met Stephen. Ansel (Elgort) spilled all his water in front of him, but he removed the tension, made everyone very human. The moment was so human, and it is so important to remember that these people who create such incredible things and that we hold to this standard in our minds are only human at the end of the day, “he said. Rachel zegler, who will continue the cinematic legacy of Natalie Wood.

“And how do we put into words the loss of someone who gave us his words all his life? Especially when it comes to this movie, this musical, which was one of his first professional works, we were very lucky to have it in the room. He was at the time the last living creator of this work and that was not lost to any of us when we sat down to listen to him ”, he continued Zegler 20-year-old Maria in the film.

By your side Spielberg recalled how the longtime mentor of Sondheim, Oscar hammerstein, convinced him to write the lyrics of West Side Story, which marked the beginning of his incomparable theatrical career and said: “It’s really amazing, when you have a gift like the one Stephen had from childhood.” The musical theater master made his debut in Broadway in 1957 as a lyricist and in 1962 as a composer in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.