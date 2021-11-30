How and what time to see Ariana Grande’s concerts in Fortnite

The cAriana Grande oncert in Fortnite It could be one of the most important events in the entertainment world during 2021. The battle royale went from being a simple game to becoming a complete platform of digital experiences that brings together multiple franchises. Star wars, Marvel, DC, Halo, God of war, Alien and many other brands have left their mark on Fortnite in recent years, but musical artists don’t want to be left behind.

In the past we had the opportunity to witness the concerts of Travis Scott, Marshmello and J Balvin, to name just a few. However, maybe none reached the expectation that now exists for the presentation of Ariana Grande. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise, as we are talking about one of the most popular singers in the world. Even those fans who are not players of Fortnite They don’t want to miss the Florida-born songwriter’s concert.

Don’t worry, we are here to answer your questions. In this publication we will tell you how, when and at what time can you see the Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite. Before continuing, you should know that the singer will have several presentations. The first will be held today Friday, but during the weekend there will be more. Therefore, if you cannot see it today, you will have Saturday and Sunday to enjoy the event. Be careful, on Sunday there are three concerts.

You have two options to see it. The first, of course, is that you connect to Fortnite at the times indicated. The other, which will surely be used by those who are not users of the game, is see it through the multiple transmissions that the streamers on YouTube and Twitch. An example is Spanish TheGrefg, who has already confirmed his stream of the Ariana Grande concert. You can follow it from the following link.

What time is the Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite?

Take into account the schedules so that you organize on time. Here we provide you the Date and Time of each of the presentations according to the country.

Concert on Friday, August 6

Spain – 00:00 (August 7)

Mexico – 17:00

Peru – 17:00

Colombia – 17:00

Ecuador – 17:00

Venezuela – 18:00

Argentina – 19:00

Concert on Saturday August 7

Spain – 20:00

Mexico – 13:00

Peru – 13:00

Colombia – 13:00

Ecuador – 13:00

Venezuela – 14:00

Argentina – 15:00

Concerts on Sunday August 7

First show

Spain – 06:00

Mexico – 23:00 (August 6)

Peru – 23:00 (August 6)

Colombia – 23:00 (August 6)

Ecuador – 23:00 (August 6)

Venezuela – 00:00

Argentina – 01:00

Second show

Spain – 16:00

Mexico – 09:00

Peru – 09:00

Colombia – 09:00

Ecuador – 09:00

Venezuela – 10:00

Argentina – 11:00

Third show

Spain – 00:00 (August 8)

Mexico – 17:00

Peru – 17:00

Colombia – 17:00

Ecuador – 17:00

Venezuela – 18:00

Argentina – 19:00