Hernán Cristante stops being Toluca coach

The Red Devils announce the dismissal of the Argentine coach after his elimination in the Liga BBVA MX.

Hernán Cristante, new manager dismissed from Liga BBVA MX

By: Fernando Vazquez NOV. 30, 2021

Hernán Cristante he stopped being the coach of the Red Devils of the Toluca, as announced by the scarlet institution itself through a statement.

The Mexican squad announced that, after an analysis, it was determined that Cristante would not continue as helmsman of the Scarlets.

“We want to thank Hernán and his entire coaching staff for the commitment and professionalism they showed at all times. We were witnesses of the deep feelings that they have for the institution and we value the loyalty towards the shield and colors of this club, ”said Toluca in the statement.

This is the conclusion of Cristante’s second stage as technical director of Toluca, a team with which he played a Liga BBVA MX Final in his first term in 2018.

Toluca justified that the decision to dismiss the South American is due to returning to the institution “to the plans that have made it a team of pride and tradition in Mexican soccer.”