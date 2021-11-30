her performance leaves Ariana Grande speechless

Just two weeks after their resounding triumph at the MTV EMA’s, with award, performance and bombshell look, the Måneskin have taken another step in their international conquest, this time on the American shore. And on the television side, which is the most powerful of all. A month ago they debuted in that territory on The Tonight Show, with Jimmy Fallon as a luxury spectator, and now they have shone on one of the central stages of American entertainment: the set of The voice. OR The Voice, do not think that they chose to join Pablo Alboran’s team.

The millions of viewers who follow the final phase of that contest – amazing that it continues to generate so much interest in its 21st season! – were able to see Måneskin in its purest form: rock-glazed energy, hot staging … and voice? Yes, the truth is that, on this occasion, it was noted that Damiano David, the leader of the group, worked the vocal part more, especially at the start of this medley of the two songs that sound the most all over the world: Beggin and Mammamia.

A performance that will have left the coaches speechless in this installment of The Voice, in which Ariana Grande debuted alongside the now classics John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Not only because of the stream of voice, which is not bad, but also because of the wardrobe chosen: a well-fitted wrestler’s jumpsuit that goes beyond the usual Gucci wave in the group.

This performance on the NBC network only confirms the excellent streak of the Italian group, which in a few months has moved away at the speed of light from that hole that is usually the one hit wonder eurovisive. They have been in the top 20 singles on the Billboard for several weeks, they have reached one billion streams on Tik Tok, they have announced a great European tour … with maximum anger from Spanish fans, since, for now, there is no stop at our country. A meteoric race, sponsored by such relevant figures as Mick Jagger or Miley Cyrus, which will have a special pitch when they step on the Eurovision stage again before meeting the new winner: the appointment will be on May 14 in Turin.

