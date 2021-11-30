her look left everyone speechless

FRANCK FIFE

According to the occasion – one that he knows well since he received his seventh Ballon d’Or – Lionel Messi chose to wear a black tuxedo … with sequins. Well modern, the same as their three children: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. The forward of the Paris saint germain and his team bet on satin pants, white shirt and bow tie. And, while the youngest of the family dressed in impeccable white sneakers, the forward walked to receive his award with patent leather shoes.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Paris Saint-Germain Argentine striker Lionel Messi (top right), his wife Antonela Roccuzzo (top left) and their children (bottom left to right) Ciro, Mateo and Thiago pose upon arrival to attend the 2021 French Ballon d’Or award ceremony at the Theater du Chatelet in Paris on November 29, 2021. (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT /)

The dazzling look of Antonela Roccuzzo

On the night of Ballon d’Or in Paris, if the looks of the sports world were on Lionel Messi, the great favorite who ended up raising the award, the rest in the Châtelet Theater he headed straight for his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

FRANCK FIFE

Antonela Roccuzzo (left), wife of Paris Saint-Germain Argentine forward Lionel Messi, and their children (left) Ciro, Mateo and Thiago pose as they arrive to attend the 2021 French Ballon d’Or awards ceremony at the Theater du Chatelet. in Paris on November 29, 2021. (FRANCK FIFE /)

The look Argentina did not disappoint. He accompanied the player with his children and monopolized the flashes. While he made his entrance in a black blazer, there was more. The men of the family did not hesitate to stop at the red carpet to hold it up and let her show off her dazzling metallic dress better. Without losing your smile, Antonella Roccuzzo posed for the press.

“Let them look at you as Leonel Messi looks at Antonela”, “What a family”, “What a beautiful woman! It began to be repeated on social networks such as Twitter. And it is that the entrance to the event of the Golden Ball in Paris it became a coveted catwalk.

Continue reading the story

Twitter

Lionel Messi and his sons (Twitter /)

“It is a special night for me because my wife and children are there “, said the player upon receiving the award. He dedicated it to his Antonela, who shone with a delicate long, gold pleated dress, one of the trends of the season. A bold, low-cut design that marked her waist with a delicate Greco-Roman belt. True to its cool style, Roccuzzo chose to wear her hair down with waves and some hanging earrings as an accessory. It was the perfect companion for a winner.

FRANCK FIFE

Paris Saint-Germain Argentine striker Lionel Messi (R), his wife Antonela Roccuzzo (L) and their children (C, LR) Ciro, Mateo and Thiago arrive to attend the French Ballon d’Or award ceremony 2021 at the Theater du Chatelet in Paris on November 29, 2021. (FRANCK FIFE /)

VIDEO: