Health and wellness | Telemedicine and “little mirrors” – El Sol de Hermosillo

Technological development has modified medical care with the incorporation of new resources, which must be evaluated. One of them is telemedicine, of which there are experiences that demonstrate health, social and economic benefits?

There is currently a generalized recognition that the use of information and communication technologies are a potential resource to achieve the radical transformation that health systems require in the world, in addition to facilitating the preparation of health care services for patients. Epidemiological challenges of the future and problems not yet solved. But is it a priority?

Recently an institution in Sonora mentioned the deficit of at least 500 specialist doctors, we see incomplete staff in hospitals and stratospheric debts in institutions like Isssteson. Support is required for professionals who are located in communities with limited access to specialized and continuous training services, since many of them, mostly medical interns, are abandoned to their fate in remote rural communities.

Increasing the accessibility of communities with limited access to specialized care services could be supported by telemedicine, however, the installation of specialized resources in rural areas is complicated by low productivity and low population density, which say of insecurity.

Currently in Mexico, various state health services have launched initiatives aimed at developing teleconsultation services aimed at the most vulnerable population, they have learned from these experiences that it is necessary to always take into account the real conditions of the population, of health professionals or technicians located in said communities.

Although it is true that the technology to solve communication problems from these locations to hospitals and specialized centers exists, it has presented the challenge that lies in properly designing solutions that support the resolution of their local health problems. It is not about being fashionable, on the contrary it is about making a rational exploitation of health, human and technological resources. The development of national telemedicine programs not only requires capital investment, at the same time and mainly requires an investment of time for their correct planning and organization.

In the case of measuring results, it takes time for these to be assessed. There are some initiatives in Mexico that consider most of the aspects required to implement a telemedicine program, so the development of these services in an adequate and organized manner in our country is still incipient.

Recently, a deputy in Sonora went up to the platform to talk about this issue, justifying its implementation due to the current pandemic, and it will seem like a good purpose but with so many needs in the Sonoran population, it seems that they wanted to “sell us little mirrors”.

For the implementation of telemedicine, the difficulty of calculating cost-benefit and cost-effectiveness and statistical studies should be discussed, since the objectives of a social project cannot be expressed in monetary units. How much did it cost to place the Internet in the program of the previous six-year term called: “Connected Mexico”? Public institutions such as hospitals and schools would theoretically have free Internet; Do you know some establishments that do not have Internet? How much did it cost? Turned out?

The telemedicine issue has a good purpose, it is definitely a course that in the future I do not doubt that it will be implemented in our country, but currently there are many other priorities in health, such that the deputies are becoming “ducks”, or not?