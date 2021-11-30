HBO Max premieres for Mexico and Latin America in December 2021

The year closes and the premieres of HBO Max for Mexico and Latin America bring several important news for its subscribers. Several of these updates have to do with chapters that the platform updates weekly, as usual. In this sense, the continuity of Batwoman, Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, among other.

These series have a recent continuity and are approaching peak stages within their stories. However, they are not the only novelty raised by the platform. As for the premieres of HBO Max in movies, from December 22 you will be able to see one of the most anticipated productions of the year, The Matrix Resurrectionsstarring Keanu Reeves. To this it is possible that some other novelty in terms of films is added, although at the moment nothing is confirmed.

Below are the premieres of HBO Max in terms of series, specifying the date of each episode. The platform usually reserves some other news to share through its social networks. Therefore, the recommendation is to keep an eye on them for more information.

HBO Max Premiere Series

Gossip girl, chapter 11 – December 2.

The Great Baker Bake Off: Celebrity Mexico, chapter -. December 2nd.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls, chapters 6, 7 and 8 – December 2.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, chapter 8 – December 2.

Batwoman. Season 3, Episode 7 – December 2.

Kamikaze: Free Fall, chapter 7 – December 5.

Insecure. Season 5, episode 7 – December 5.

Succession. Season 3, Episode 8 – December 5.

Gossip girl, chapter 12 – December 9.

The Great Baker Bake Off: Celebrity Mexico, chapter 10 – December 9.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls, chapters 9 and 10 – December 9.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, chapter 9 – December 9.

Batwoman. Season 3, episode 8 – December 9.

Insecure. Season 5, episode 8 – December 12.

Succession. Season 3, episode 9 – December 12.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, chapter 10 – December 16.

Batwoman. Season 3, Episode 9 – December 16.

Insecure. Season 5, episode 9 – December 19.

Insecure. Season 5, episode 10 – December 20.

Batwoman. Season 3, episode 10 – December 23.

Batwoman. Season 3, episode 11 – December 30.

Films

The Matrix Resurrections – December 22th.

More movies are likely to be added. For this, as suggested before, it is recommended to check the social networks of the service to confirm some other premieres of HBO Max during December.