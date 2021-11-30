Halo Infinite encourages us to become a hero with its spectacular live action trailer

It shows that there is very little left for the launch of Halo Infinite, because Microsoft and 343 Industries have wanted to warm up engines in a very special way, which has led them to publish a awesome live action trailer that encourages us to participate in the exciting battle that is coming.

As the description of the video narrates, there have always been heroes in the history of mankind who have stood up when necessary, showing their courage in the most dangerous moments. That is what the Master Chief has always done and in fact he himself comes out in a moment observing the battlefield before taking action.

Thus, the trailer invites us to become one more hero when the new installment of the saga arrives next December 8. What’s more, it is already certain that that day will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC, including Xbox Game Pass, since the game has been in the gold phase for a few days.

Until then, we remind you that you can still participate for free in the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite, which is a good way to open your mouth until the one who undoubtedly is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and a great way to close 2021.