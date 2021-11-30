Guillermo Almada would arrive in Uruguay after leaving Santos

Guillermo Almada

was left out of Saints. A decision that surprised friends and strangers within the Liga BBVA MX but apparently, it is because the coach already has his next team in mind and it would be announced in the next few hours.

Almada and Saints were eliminated from Scream Mexico Opening 2021 in the Quarter finals versus Tigers. After having surpassed the Athletic San Luis in the repechage and after having finished in fifth position in the general table.

Guillermo Almada’s new team

In previous weeks, he was related to Guillermo Almada with Chivas to stay within the Liga BBVA MX. However, the coach’s next destination would be a Selection, in addition to the fact that the herd ratified Marcelo Michel Leaño.

According to information from the Uruguayan media, the Uruguay national team would be the next destination for Guillermo Almada. After the departure of

Oscar Washington Tabárez

, the Charruas are looking for their new coach.

The Uruguayan team is looking to rebuild its path within the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. They are close to the playoff spots and still have time to think about getting their direct ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Guillermo Almada’s numbers

In its passage through Saints, the Uruguayan coach led 104 games with a very favorable balance. In total he achieved 45 victories, 29 draws and 30 defeats. It was not a bad balance and he became one of the best coaches in the Liga BBVA MX.

Guillermo Almada led Santos to the final of Guard1anes 2021 but he lost her in front of Blue Cross. Somehow, the Uruguayan leaves with the weight of being the rival technician with whom the Machine broke its long drought without titles.

