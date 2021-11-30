Guido Pizarro is doubtful due to injury in Tigres for game against León

Miguel Herrera will decide on Wednesday if he can participate or wait until the return.

Guido Pizarro trains separately and it will be on match day when they decide if he plays

By: Álvaro Cruz Santibanez NOV. 30, 2021

It was in the 65th minute when Guido wanted to go for a ball and suffered from muscle pain that caused him some time ago, so he asked for his change and was Jesus Dueñas who entered the court in the captain’s place.

As reported by Vladimir García, from TUDNGuido did differential work to try to recover, so his participation remains in doubt, but no one has confirmed that it will be low and they will wait until the last moment, since he is a key piece in the team.

Gudio Pizarro suffered a fibula fracture on matchday three of the Scream Mexico A2 BBVA MX against Puebla and returned to date eight to finish the tournament. After the victory against Bravos on the last day, he had a contusion on his right leg that made him miss the first leg against Saints.

It has not been a lucky tournament for Pizarro, however, he hopes to overcome what happened on Sunday in the victory against the Laguneros and play the first leg against Lion at the Volcano, a vital duel for feline aspirations.