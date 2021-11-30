Golden Ball 2021: The votes with which Messi defeated Lewandowski come to light

Leo Messi won his seventh Golden Ball for just 33 points to Robert Lewandowski. A prize of the most laughed that was not like that in the feminine, where Alexia Putellas deposit. The Barcelona player got more than 100 points from her partner, Jenni fer Beautiful.

Messi obtained 613 points. We remember that the five players named by each voter receive 6, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points. Lewandowski, second, he obtained 580, for the 460 of Jorginho, the man who completed the podium. Karim BenzemaFourth, he was far behind: 239 points, almost 400 points from the winner.

Other prominent names were Cristiano Ronaldo, with 186 points to be sixth, or Kylian Mbapp, which was ninth with 58.

Alexia had no rival

In the female category, Alexia putellas did not have any position, since he won by getting 186 points, for the 84 of Handsome. In 46 he stayed Samatha kerr. Irene Paredes, fifteenth, took eight points, and Sandra paos, nineteenth, three.

Men’s Golden Ball:

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona, ​​Paris-SG), 613 points.

2. Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern), 580 pts.

3. Jorginho (Italy, Chelsea), 460 points.

4. Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid), 239 pts.

5. N’Golo Kant (France, Chelsea), 186 pts.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus Turn, Manchester United, 178 pts.

7. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool), 121 pts.

8. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City), 73 pts.

9. Kylian Mbapp (France, Paris-SG), 58 pts.

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, AC Milan, Paris-SG), 36 pts.

11. Erling Haaland (Norway, Borussia Dortmund), 33 points.

12. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium, Inter Milan, Chelsea), 26 pts.

13. Giorgio Chiellini (Italy, Juventus de Turn), 26 pts.

14. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy, Juventus Turn), 18 points.

15. Raheem Sterling (England, Manchester City), 10 pts.

16. Neymar (Brazil, Paris-SG), 9 pts.

17. Luis Surez (Uruguay, Atltico de Madrid), 8 points.

18. Simon Kjaer (Denmark, AC Milan), 8 pts.

19. Mason Mount (England, Chelsea), 7 pts.

20. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, Manchester City), 7 pts.

21. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal, Manchester United), 6 pts.

_. Lautaro Martnez (Argentina, Inter de Milan), 6 pts.

23. Harry Kane (England, Tottenham), 4 pts.

24. Pedri (Spain, FC Barcelona), 3 points

25. Phil Foden (England, Manchester City), 2 pts.

26. Nicolo Barella (Italy, Inter Milan) 1 pt.

_. Ruben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City), 1 pt.

_. Gerard Moreno (Spain, Villarreal), 1 pt.

29. Csar Azpilicueta (Spain, Chelsea), 0 pt.

_. Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid), 0 pt.

Women’s Golden Ball

1. Alexia Putellas (Spain, FC Barcelona), 186 points.

2. Jennifer Hermoso (Spain, FC Barcelona), 84 pts.

3. Samantha Kerr (Australia, Chelsea), 46 pts.

4. Vivianne Miedema (Holland, Arsenal), 46 pts.

5. Lieke Martens (Holland, FC Barcelona), 40 pts.

6. Christine Sinclair (Canada, Thorns FC), 36 points.

7. Pernille Harder (Denmark, Chelsea), 33 pts.

8. Ashley Lawrence (Canada, Paris-SG), 26 pts.

9. Jessie Fleming (Canada, Chelsea), 25 pts.

10. Francesca Kirby (England, Chelsea), 22 pts.

11. Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden, Chelsea), 20 pts.

12. Christiane Endler (Chile, Paris-SG, Lyon), 19 pts.

13. Stina Blackstenius (Sweden, BK Hcken), 10 pts.

14. Samantha Mewis (United States, Manchester City), 8 pts.

15. Irene Paredes (Spain, Paris-SG, FC Barcelona), 8 pts.

16. Ellen White (England, Manchester City), 4 pts.

17. Kadidiatou Diani (France, Paris-SG), 3 pts.

18. Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France, Paris-SG), 3 pts.

19. Sandra Panos (Spain, FC Barcelona), 3 pts.

20. Wendie Renard (France, Lyon), 2 pts.

