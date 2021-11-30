Golden Ball 2021: Iker Casillas explodes for the seventh Golden Ball for Leo Messi

Lionel Messi got his seventh Ballon d’Or and the news quickly went around the world, the accolades for the Argentine footballer did not wait after becoming the top winner of this coveted award.

But criticism was also present as many considered Bayern Munich player Robert Lewandowsky as a favorite, who won the award for Best Forward of the Year.

Iker Casillas, the former Spanish selection did not hesitate to give his opinion on the matter and through his social networks he assured that it is increasingly difficult for him to believe in the prizes that are awarded in football. The figure of Real Madrid admitted that Messi is one of the great players in history, but the Baln de Oro should be classified depending on the performance of the players in each season.

“I find it more and more difficult to believe in this football award. For me, Messi, he is one of the 5 best players in all of history, but you have to start knowing how to catalog who are the most outstanding after a season. No It’s so hard, damn it! Others make it hard! “

Messi got the Ballon d’Or by achieving a total of 613 points, while Robert Lewandowski had 580. Jorginho (Chelsea) stayed in third place with 460 and Karim Benzema in fourth with 239 points.