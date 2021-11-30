George Clooney talks about the day he avoided death with people filming and without helping him

George Clooney He is one of the great stars of Hollywood, but his career and his entire life could be ruined in the blink of an eye, on July 10, 2018, when the actor almost lost his life.

It all happened at 08:00 hours, in Sardinia, when clooney He went to the set of a movie on his motorcycle when suddenly, collided with a car and was thrown until hitting the windshield of the vehicle. An accident that he spoke about again in an interview with ‘The Sunday Times’. “I was waiting for the switch to go off”, has started pointing.

The 60-year-old actor had to be immediately hospitalized, and although he was discharged a few days later, it is one of the events that has marked him the most in his life. “The driver of the car immediately recognized that he was responsible. He turned the car without respecting the traffic laws. He was the first to call the emergency services and the police“, then confessed a police officer to ‘Us Weekly’.

People recorded him and did not help him after the accident

But unfortunately, one of the things Clooney remembers most is after the moment of the accident, when people only approached the scene to record him dizzy and lying down as he screamed. “If you’re in the public eye, what you realize when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life is that, For some people, it is just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page. You wanna catch ’em all and shake’ em“, explained the actor.

“It broke my helmet in half, my shoes blew off. I hit myself hard. I broke the windshield with my head, and I thought, ‘Okay, well that’s my neck.’ If you have nine lives, I exhausted them all at once, so I can leave motorcycling for a while “, revealed a year after the accident, assuring that it had been” serious “.

Amal Clooney forbade him to get on a motorcycle again

Now, three years after that episode that could end his life, he has assured that “I’m fine”, but this has caused his wife, Amal Clooney, prohibited him from getting back on a motorcycle: “I am prohibited from riding a motorcycle. I had a very serious accident. I ran over a guy at 110 kilometers per hour on my motorcycle. I went flying. And so I have moved away from motorcycles. “