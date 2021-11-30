Galaxy S22 Ultra would be the successor to the Galaxy Note that we expect

Samsung is expected to reveal its new flagship or flagship phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, in early 2022, but you don’t have to wait any longer to take a look at its design. Based on a new leak, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will look similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but with some notable changes that should excite enthusiasts of the Galaxy Note line.

Ice universe, a known generally reliable filter, shared on Twitter alleged promotional images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra from a phone case manufacturer. As can be seen from the images, the smartphone will retain the quad camera setup as the previous model, with three vertically aligned lenses alongside a fourth smaller camera that sits below the flash and laser autofocus laser sensor.

Looking closely you can see that the cameras are located almost flush with the back of the phone, rather than being housed in a raised module as in previous models. This is interesting for many reasons. So far we have assumed that the raised camera module block would be a staple of Galaxy phones, but this leak suggests that Samsung could be removing one of the most distinctive design features of its devices. This also raises questions about durability – we liked the metal module for the cameras because it offered some protection for glass lenses or sensors.

Without the dedicated camera module, the four lenses and the flash are independently located on the back of the device, which we have not seen so far on a Galaxy S with multiple cameras. This means that the back of the smartphone will have a single color with no divisions caused by a dark block.

G / O Media may get a commission

As always, not being official information, we must take this leak with a grain of salt, because Ice Universe did not say exactly where it obtained these photos, and it is possible that the manufacturer of the case only has blueprints of the phone (or is only using leaks), and not real photos. It’s also worth noting that the leaks of the Galaxy S22 (the standard model, not the Ultra) suggest that the camera module or block will be present in that line, and that Ice Universe previously leaked cases for the Galaxy S22 that showed that module. .

With that in mind, the leaked images reveal that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a slightly elongated shape with a flat top and bottom edge and more angular corners, a design somewhat reminiscent of the look of the Galaxy Note (RIP). Speaking of which, so much this leak as before reveal that the S22 Ultra appears to have a dedicated slot for the S Pen, making it the spiritual successor to the Note line. On the other hand, it seems that among the color options of the S22 Ultra a version in lavender will be available.

Previous rumors claim that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 6.81-inch screen, feature improved camera sensors (and bring back the main 108MP camera), and offer faster performance from the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (previously known as Snapdragon 898).

Taken together, these leaks paint the Galaxy S22 Ultra as a minor update to the S21, but one that will appease fans of the Galaxy Note line who continue to be angered by the death of their beloved S-Pen-powered phablet.